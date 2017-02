CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Authorities are looking for a man who stole 5 guns from a pawn shop Monday.

Police say it happened just before 8 a.m. at the Cañon City Gun and Pawn shop located at 719 Main Street.

According to authorities, the suspect entered the front of the shop and was spotted by the owner near the gun case as he prepared to open the store.

When challenged by the store owner, the suspect fled the scene.

Police say the shop owner chased the suspect for about a block until he lost sight of him.

The suspect was last seen running south across Highway 50, between 8th and 9th Streets.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 10 inches, weighing around 160 pounds. He had possibly brown hair, was clean shaven, and was wearing a brown knit beanie cap, a knee-length gray jacket and a gray backpack.

If you have any information, contact the Cañon City Police Department at 276-5600 or Crime Stoppers 275-STOP (7867).