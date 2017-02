Related Coverage Police searching for two suspects in Colorado Springs home invasion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities have arrested a second suspect in the home invasion robbery off Seclusion Point last Friday.

Police arrested 39-year-old Anna Chamberlin of Colorado Springs on Saturday at a home in the 1000 block of Cheyenne Boulevard near Thomas Lane.

Chamberlin was one of three suspects who police say broke into the home and tried to rob it Friday afternoon.

The first suspect, 39-year-old Jake Ricker, was arrested at the scene Friday.

Both Ricker and Chamberlin were arrested on warrants for attempted first degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy.

The third suspect at large is described as a younger, thin-built white man in his late teens to mid-20s. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities believe this incident was a targeted attack and there is no threat to the public at this time.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.