COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s time to start shopping for the perfect dress or tuxedo. Prom season is right around the corner.

The Magic FM 2017 Prom and Graduation Expo was held Sunday at Hotel Elegante. The free event offered hairstyling, swag bags, a fashion show, and old prom dress trade-ins. It was a good place to get something unique to wear.

“The styles are brand new, and we promise that only one dress style goes to that school so that no one else has your look, so come early and shop and then you’re guaranteed that your dress won’t be on anybody else,” Bridal Elegance owner Terry Ortega.