COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teen who went missing in southern Colorado Springs Monday morning.

Police said 13-year-old Kameron Walker was reported missing from the area of South Nevada Avenue and St. Elmo Avenue around 3 a.m.

Kameron is described as a black boy, last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jean shorts, and no shoes. Police said he is not dressed for the weather.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.