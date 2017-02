COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officers recovered two stolen cars and arrested a teen suspect who led them on a chase Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said around 8 a.m., a car was stolen from the area of Powers Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard. An officer spotted the car in southwestern Colorado Springs and tried to pull it over, but the suspect sped away. Other officers spotted the car a few minutes later and chased it, but soon ended the chase due to the suspect’s dangerous driving behavior.

Then, officers set up surveillance in an area where stolen cars are often left. The suspect parked the car in the area and locked it. Officers arrested the suspect as he was running away from the car.

Police said they recovered two stolen cars in the incident, and may have leads about more.