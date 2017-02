COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The city median ordinance will become enforceable by CSPD officers beginning Monday, February 27, officials said in a statement.

According to authorities, CSPD officers have the ability to use proper discretion on whether to cite violators or issue a verbal warning.

The city council unanimously voted to pass the ordinance Tuesday, February 14.

According to CSPD, the ordinance states it is unlawful for any person to:

Access, use, occupy, congregate or assemble on or about any any median that has been posted with a sign pursuant to this section prohibiting such access, use or occupancy

Officials say any signs placed within 600 feet of Powers Boulevard and I-25 must be approved by CDOT. Permission is being obtained from CDOT to place the signs along these highways.

Right now, the ordinance is not enforceable along Powers Boulevard and I-25 until the medians are properly signed, officials said.