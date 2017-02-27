Crews battling fire in Hanover

By Published: Updated:
use this fire graphic

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are battling a fire burning in Hanover on Milne Road.

Hanover, Colorado Springs, and Cimarron Hills Fire Departments are responding to the area.

There is no word on the acreage or cause of the fire.

The following roads are closed:

  • Eastbound Squirrel Creek Road and Peyton Highway
  • Eastbound Milne Road and Squirrel Creek Road

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s