Crews battling fire in Hanover

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are battling a fire burning in Hanover on Milne Road.

Hanover, Colorado Springs, and Cimarron Hills Fire Departments are responding to the area.

There is no word on the acreage or cause of the fire.

The following roads are closed:

Eastbound Squirrel Creek Road and Peyton Highway

Eastbound Milne Road and Squirrel Creek Road

