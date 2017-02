COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Got a coat or two to share with those in need?

Chick-fil-A is hosting a Winter Wear Drive fundraiser Wednesday, March 1 to benefit Springs Rescue Mission.

You can drop off new or gently-used winter clothing items to any Colorado Springs-area Chick-fil-A during breakfast hours and get a Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit for free.

Those who drop off donations after 10:30 a.m. can get a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich.

>> Click here to find a Chick-fil-A near you.

Items needed in any size, for any gender:

Warm socks

Winter hats

Gloves and mittens

Scarves

Coats

Blankets

Shoes