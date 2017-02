COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Trader Joe’s has recalled some of their Unsweetened Apple Sauces because of the potential presence of glass pieces in the product.

The following products have been recalled:

Trader Joe’s said in a statement Sunday all potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

If you purchased any of the recalled products, you are urged to throw it away or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.