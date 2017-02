COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A teen was arrested Sunday after stealing a car then leading officers on three chases around Colorado Springs.

After two high-speed car chases and several sightings at different locations around the city, police set up surveillance in an area where stolen cars are known to be left.

Police say the teen pulled up in the stolen car a short time later. As officers moved in to arrest him, he tried to run away and led officers on a short foot pursuit.

Officers in the area were able to catch the suspect and arrest him.

Police say the suspect was first seen driving the stolen car Sunday just before 8 a.m.

Two stolen cars were recovered and police say they now have possible leads to more stolen cars.