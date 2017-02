We all know going to college can be expensive these days.

From tuition to textbooks, it all adds up.

That’s why college kids now are coming up with new ways to afford it.

It turns out thousands of students are creating GoFundMe pages to pay off their debt.

>> Here’s an example of the GoFundMe page of a student at Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis.

Fox 59 in Indiana recently broke down the numbers in their state and they found more than 2,600 GoFundMe campaigns for education – and they are actually working.

GoFundMe says in Indiana alone, $962,000 has been raised.