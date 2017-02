COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — What goes through your mind when you think about Colorado Springs?

If you’re like a lot of us, you probably see the city as highly faith based, family friendly, and a military hot bed.

Colorado Springs is all of those things, but what if we told you there is something lurking, eating at the underbelly of our city.

Taking people’s lives and just waiting to suck more people in.

That something is heroin.

Stats from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show more people died from heroin overdoses in 2015 than people who died by guns.

Here in Colorado, Pueblo County has the highest rate of overdoses in all of the state in 2016.

One recovering addict said that problem is migrating north here to Colorado Springs.

One former addict turned interventionist said there are thousands of people in our area addicted to heroin right now.

Heroin is a drug that doesn’t discriminate.

It doesn’t care if you’re rich kids from the suburbs, or a homeless person just trying to get by one more day.

In the blink of an eye it will suck you in.

Mike, which is not his real name, is a recovering heroin addict.

His journey started in Pueblo as a teen who liked to party, which included smoking pot.

“My weed dealers would have pills and they would be like, “oh well if you like smokin pot you’ll like these Vicodin and you’ll like these Percocet,” said Mike.

It didn’t take long for it to escalate.

“Then one day a friend just introduced me to it and we started smoking it and then someone showed me how to fix a shot with a syringe and after that it’s downhill fast, because it consumes you. All your priorities take a back seat, because your whole life revolves around procuring money, procuring the drug, and then getting high,” said Mike.

That’s the cycle that’s so hard to break.

“Physical and mental, it affects everything, because you wake up and you’re sick. You get the chills. You have restless legs and you just feel like throwing up, but you can’t, because you haven’t eaten in three days,” said Mike.

When you’re in that life is that all just stuff that’s natural?

“It becomes like your daily routine,” said Mike.

That routine changes you.

“Everything you tell yourself you would never do you’re going to do it. I always told myself that I would never use a needle, never steal from my family, never steal from anybody,” said Mike.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened.

“I was shooting up 5-6 times a day and stealing everything that I could get my hands on that wasn’t bolted down,” said Mike.

In addition to the health issues, there are so many dangers that come with being an addict.

You don’t know if the next shots going to be the last shot?

“Exactly. It’s always a gamble. At first you’re real cautious about the risks, but then it overtakes you and you’re just like, ‘well, I know there’s a risk, but I need this,” said Mike.

He said heroin can be found anywhere in Colorado Springs; north, south, east, or west, be he said the stretch of south Nevada Ave. between Kiowa St. and Southgate Rd is the worst.

As always, it’s just a phone call away.

“I had 4 or 5 guys people I could call and they’re never reliable. They’re always reliable in the beginning. There in 15 minutes to help you out,” said Mike.

Heroin doesn’t care who you are.

“It’s not just homeless people and people in the gutter doing it anymore. Its kids now. There’s kids in high school doing it, which blows my mind,” said Mike.

He said it seems like the people with the power to fix the problem are not doing enough about it.

“It kinda seems like they kinda sweep the whole problem under the rug,” said Mike.

Lt. Compte with the Colorado Springs Police Department said they definitely aren’t sweeping it under the rug.

They’re doing their best to fight the problem.

“Our normal mission is try to disrupt the flow, disrupt the distribution of heroin or any other narcotics, but we’re learning that we need to take a more holistic approach,” said Lt. Compte.

That means more resources for helping addicts.

One of those is former heroin addict turned interventionist David Petersen.

He said the solution is family based intervention.

“There’s not enough family engagement. It’s not accounted for in the thinking of many of the stake holders in the treatment arena,” said Petersen.

Mike doesn’t know what the solution is.

He just knows options can be better for addicts.

“Some people benefit from rehab centers. Some people benefit from 12 step programs,” said Mike.

Even then, as Mike knows, relapse is always lingering, which is why he said it’s important to always stand with someone fighting addiction.

“Don’t give up on them. You can’t, because if you give up on them they’re only going to give up on themselves,” said Mike.

Mike is currently in an outpatient rehab facility getting the help he needs.

If you, or someone you know, are battling addiction here are some recovery resources in southern Colorado where help is available:

Recovery Village at Palmer Lake (If you have health insurance)

Shadow Mountain Recovery (If you have health insurance)

Springs Rescue Mission (long term care)

Mens Salvation army arc addiction center

Park View Medical Center CDU (Pueblo)

Social detox at CJC (administered by Aspen Point)