EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding a white truck driving onto properties in the eastern rural portions of El Paso County.

The truck is described as an older model white pickup – possibly a Chevrolet – with an off-color passenger door, according to officials.

When spotted, the truck has been occupied by multiple people, possibly of Hispanic ethnicity, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities are reminding citizens to lock all doors and windows when not at home and at night.

If you have any information about this truck or if you see anything suspicious in your area, contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office – Rural Enforcement and Outreach Unit at 719-390-5555.