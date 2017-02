MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs kicked off Mardi Gras with the annual Carnivale Parade and Gumbo Cook-Off Saturday.

It started at Memorial Park and headed down Manitou Avenue, all the way to Soda Springs Park.

It’s a tradition spanning more than two decades and brings the community together for Mardi Gras celebrations.

The event started with the 23rd annual Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-Off with 15 professional and amateur teams.

Springs Orleans was voted best among the professionals and Hot Stuff Cajuns took top honors in the amateur division.