COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The man accused of killing a Colorado Springs woman and hiding her body in a storage unit has a new lawyer.

James Woo, 39, has hired Jose Baez, the Miami defense attorney who won an acquittal for Casey Anthony in 2011.

Woo faces first-degree murder in the death of Julie Tureson. On April 22, 2016, her body was discovered handcuffed to her van inside a storage unit on East Platte Avenue.

Woo was later arrested in Seattle while trying to board a flight to Hong Kong.

Investigators say Tureson and Woo were in a relationship and broke up before her disappearance.

Woo’s upcoming trial is scheduled for May 15.