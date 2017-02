PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body floating in the Arkansas River in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports that the body was found Saturday afternoon near Santa Fe Avenue.

The body, believed to be that of a man, was not immediately removed from the water.

Pueblo Police Sgt. Shelly Taylor said first responders were approaching the scene with caution in order to avoid disturbing potential evidence.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.