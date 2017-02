EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Unit is looking for people to join the all-volunteer unit.

Reserve Deputies are certified peace officers and provide vital support to the Sheriff’s Office by working in Patrol, Detentions and special events throughout the county.

The Unit will be hosting an open house on Thursday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Office of the Sheriff located at 27 E. Vermijo Avenue.

The event is open to all those who have an interest in becoming a Reserve Deputy.

Attendees will have an opportunity to speak with several members about their experiences in the Unit.

The proposed Academy will begin in early November of this year. More detailed information on testing and the academy process will be given during the presentation at the open house.

>> Click here for more information and/or to view an application.

Applications should be mailed or delivered to:

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Personnel Office

27 E. Vermijo Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Applications must be received no later than May 31 by 5 p.m.