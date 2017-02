COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a man who shoplifted items from a store then burglarized a nearby home in Colorado Springs Friday.

According to authorities, an officer in the 1800 block of South Nevada Avenue near E. St. Elmo Avenue saw two men enter a store in the area just before 12:30 p.m.

According to the officer, one of the men exited a short time later, pulling items from underneath his jacket and putting them in a backpack.

The officer suspected a shoplift had just occurred and attempted to contact the suspect, who ran away from the officer.

Police say the suspect entered a nearby home and stole some items from the house before fleeing.

The second suspect fled the area.

Neighborhood witnesses helped the direct authorities in the suspect’s direction, but they were unable to find him.

Schools in the area were notified of police activity and were on lock down status during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

