Related Coverage Domestic violence suspect shot, killed by police in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the suspect who died following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Colorado Springs.

Authorities say 39-year-old Misael Macias Cano led Colorado Springs police officer on a pursuit from the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue to the intersection of Palmer Park Avenue and Circle Drive after 5 p.m.

Officials say CSPD officers forcibly stopped Cano in the intersection and shots were fired.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The officers involved were uninjured and have been placed on routine administrative leave in accordance with CSPD policy.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.

They have confirmed police body camera footage has been retrieved and is being reviewed as part of the investigation.