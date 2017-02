EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is warning of another scam using the Sheriff’s Office phone number.

Authorities say in these new cases, the caller is asking for money to clear up an arrest warrant using the phone number 719-520-7100.

The Sheriff’s Office says this can be done by using an app called “Spoof Card,” which allows the suspect to call using any legitimate phone number with the intent of victimizing people for money.

Additionally, authorities say the caller can be aggressive and threatening if directions for making payment are not followed.

If someone calls you claiming to be an employee with the Sheriff’s Office and is asking for money for any reason, you are strongly advised to hang up and call your local law enforcement agency.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens the Office never calls to inform individuals they have an active warrant and never asks individuals to make payments to clear up a warrant. They also will never call to ask for money for any reason and do not collect money for any government agency.

If you have any information or believe you are a victim of this scam, contact your local law enforcement agency.