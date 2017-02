COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — The Trump administration told reporters that we can expect the plan that will repeal and replace the affordable care act in the coming weeks.

Saturday, people gathered downtown to protest that.

There were roughly 150 people protesting.

One of those was Debra Willenberg.

Her son has multiple sclerosis and they rely on the affordable care act.

“Without government assistance he wouldn’t be able to go through the treatments he’s in,” said Willenberg.

That’s because Obamacare stops insurance companies from denying coverage to someone because of preexisting conditions.

It also got rid of life time maximums, but with repealing and replacing it, “our rights are being eroded left right and center by the administration that’s in place.”

That’s Electra Johnson.

She is chair for the El Paso County Peak Dems.

“The attacks on Medicaid, the attacks on Medicare are terrifying. Those are our safety nets as Americans,” said Johnson.

If Obamacare is repealed and replaced it could potentially have a huge impact.

“Many people will be dropped from their health care. Many people will not be able to get insurance. Many people will not be covered,” said Johnson.

That was unacceptable for the people protesting.

“We need to start taking care of our people in this country and not just lining corporate profits,” said Johnson.

The protest is a response to what’s happening politically nationally and locally.

“We can’t let anything go. It’s almost like we’re being shut down. Like I said, the congressman won’t answer us. They won’t talk to us,” said Willenberg.

That’s all she wants.

“I work here. I live here. I vote here. I want to be counted. I want to be heard,” said Willenberg.

An estimated 20 million people will lose health care is the affordable care act is repealed, but that doesn’t take into account what will happen with the replacement.