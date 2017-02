COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for two suspects in connection to a home invasion on the north side of Colorado Springs Friday.

Police say it happened at an apartment near the UCCS campus around 3 p.m.

The victim was inside the apartment while the three suspects were inside, but luckily was able to escape, according to authorities.

By the time police arrived, they were able to catch one suspect but are still looking for the two others.

One suspect is a woman, who they say is about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a medium build. She has short brown hair.

The other suspect is described as a man in his 30s, standing at around 5 feet 8 inches tall.

If you have any information, contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.