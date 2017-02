COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Thursday the Trump administration hinted at a possible crack down on recreational marijuana use but one local Colorado Springs club isn’t worrying –at least for now.

Earlier this week the White House said there will be greater enforcement of federal laws when they come into conflict with states that allow recreational pot.

“The way I look at it is they’re not going to jump right into the big dogs first,” said Ben Verbeck, the manager of the Dab Lounge. “We here will start being concerned once they start picking off the newer states.”

Colorado is among one of several states that allows the use of recreational marijuana despite the fact that it’s federally still illegal.

“Recreational is a little bit in the minority right now around the country and it does seem to conflict with federal laws,” said Congressman Doug Lamborn. “So how that’s going to work out, I don’t know how that’s going to work out. I’m watching very closely.”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer linked marijuana use with the widespread abuse of painkillers but Verbeck says it’s just the opposite.

“The people that we see on a regular basis have used cannabis to remove themselves from using painkillers or alcohol,” he said.

Colorado has profited from millions of dollars in recreational tax, something that a crack down could cost the state.

“If there is a crackdown I’m absolutely certain the state will be very negatively affected,” said Verbeck.

“There is additional crime and problems that marijuana brings in so there is a social cost we have to weigh in as well,” said Lamborn.

Whether the crackdown will actually come remains speculative, something Verbeck says he’ll believe when he see’s.

“We wont know until the DEA is knocking at our door,” he said.

Despite the administration’s views on recreational use, President Trump has remained supportive of medical marijuana use.