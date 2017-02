COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Local utility customers will soon see a decrease in rates.

When Colorado Springs Utilities set their rates in January, the cost of natural gas was higher, but has since taken a plunge.

That difference will be passed along to customers as early as next month.

The average monthly residential bill will drop nearly $3. Commercial customers will see a $30 monthly reduction.

The decrease is only temporary, however, and will return to the current rate by May 1 once the decrease proposal is formally approved.