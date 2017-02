COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region hosted their 49th annual Youth of the Year Award Dinner Friday night at The Broadmoor.

All those who entered in the competition were judged on values of leadership and service, academic excellence and healthy lifestyles.

Friday night, 10th grade student Dave Robinson won and will now compete in Denver against 16 other youth from around the entire state.

FOX21’s very own Abbie Burke emceed the event.