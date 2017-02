Three men were arrested in Oklahoma City overnight in connection with a December murder in Pueblo.

Pueblo police determined the suspects came to Pueblo from Oklahoma City to purchase marijuana. Police say the meetup became a robbery, and 43-year-old Brad Fowler was then shot and killed. This happened on December 2nd near 23rd Street and Greenwood Street.

According to police, Raymond Davenport, Marvin Hopgood and Lionel Mosley were arrested overnight, with the help of Oklahoma City police and FBI Safe Streets, for first degree murder and are in the Oklahoma City jail.