COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — A group of successful businessmen are traveling around the country.

They’re reaching out to small business owners as they go.

The goal is to help those businesses grow.

Colorado Springs is only the second stop along their journey that will take them from coast to coast.

In the two days here they helped roughly forty small businesses.

One of those businesses is the Pink Cadillac Boutique.

Walking in you’ll find owner Lisa Harrington.

In the 7 months of being open business is, “so far so good,” said Harrington.

But there are things that need tweaking, “definitely the website needs to have some fine tuning. We could have some help with that and with our online orders that would be helpful,” said Harrington.

That’s where the four businessmen come in.

They want to help people like Lisa avoid business pitfalls and to bring people up to date with how they advertise.

“The reality of it is is that 70 percent of customers are shopping via their mobile devices. They’re using social media. The first thing that I do when I find a haircut or a salon is I go to google and search: haircut near me,” said business owner Jayson Maloney.

That’s what they’re helping these businesses with, “social media advertising. Marketing and website design, videography, but also just strict business advice,” said Maloney.

They’re doing this because business mentors helped them in the past.

“That was my most life changing experience and if there’s anything I can do to replicate that for other people, that’s what I do,” said business owner Drake Welch.

For the businesses owners their help is a game changer.

“I have been struggling with ‘ok, how can I get some more advertising out there without spending my whole budget,” said spa owner Linda Marie Crespo.

“Extremely, extremely helpful,” said Harrington.

If you’re a small business owner and you’re wondering what these guys can do for you just go to their website to get in touch with them to make an appointment.