A dog was shot during home invasion east of downtown Thursday night.

Colorado Springs police say it happened around 8:30 Thursday night near El Paso Street and East Vermijo Avenue. A resident called police to say a man entered the house, showed a gun and demanded money. While demanding the money, the suspect shot one of the two dogs in the home.

The victim handed over some money, and the suspect left. A police K9 was called out, but was unable to find the suspect.

The victim’s dog was injured and was taken to an emergency animal clinic.