PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is asking for your help locating two wanted street criminals.

Jose Gallegos, 42, is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Gallegos has a no bond warrant for parole violation, which includes charges of possession of a controlled substance, vehicular eluding, attempted escape and dangerous drugs.

Tadd Clinkingbeard, 45, is described as a White man, 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Clinkingbeard has a no bond warrant for parole violation, which includes theft, possession of a controlled substance, larceny and dangerous drugs.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Gallegos or Clinkingbeard, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.