WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — A Woodland Park woman has been sentenced for producing child porn and sexually abusing a 3-year-old girl.

Rhiannon Carnahan, 30, was sentenced Tuesday to 27 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Carnahan’s co-defendant, 31-year-old Brandon Tyler Hill, was sentenced in January to 30 years in federal prison for transportation of child pornography.

According to court documents, police started investigating after a witness told them Hill had sent unwanted child porn images via email. Investigators determined Hill was also communicating with Carnahan, who had access to the 3-year-old victim. Hill repeatedly asked her for photos and videos of the child engaged in sexually explicit conduct. According to prosecutors, Carnahan sexually abused the victim and used her cell phone to take pictures and videos of the abuse. She then sent the photos and videos to Hill.

Prosecutors said the victim was in Carnahan’s care over the three months that the abuse occurred.