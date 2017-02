A man accused of robbing banks in four states, including Colorado, has been arrested in Arizona.

Anthony James Lane, who is believed to be the “Barrel Chested Bandit”, was arrested yesterday in Tucson, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Lane is thought to be responsible for at least eight robberies in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Colorado Springs.

Lane is accused of attempting to rob the Chase Bank on North Academy Blvd. on February 3rd. In that incident, as the teller was making change for the man, she noticed he had a black revolver in his hand and he demanded cash. When the teller opened the drawer, police say Lane reached over the counter and discovered there was no money, as it was a supply drawer. The teller explained she had to press a button in order to open the money drawer, and instead of waiting, Lane left the bank. He was last seen going south in the parking lot.