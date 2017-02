COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who drove a stolen SUV toward an officer and then through a fence to avoid arrest Thursday morning.

Police said it happened just before 11 a.m. on South Chelton Road. An officer was patrolling the area when he saw a Honda CRV that had been reported stolen. While the officer was waiting for other officers to arrive, a man sat up in the driver’s seat of the SUV. When the officer told the driver to get out of the SUV, he drove it directly at the officer, forcing the officer to retreat, according to police.

The suspect then drove through nearby fences in order to avoid capture.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.