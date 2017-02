COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the person who robbed a northern Colorado Springs convenience store Wednesday night.

The robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Kwik Way on Union Boulevard at Vickers Drive. Police said the robber told the victim he had a gun, got cash, and ran away.

Police and K9s searched the area, but could not find the suspect.

Police said no one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.