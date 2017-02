A man found guilty of murder today was immediately sentenced to life in prison.

According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s office, an El Paso County jury convicted Michael Durante of 1st degree murder Thursday in the homicide of Kyle “Sully” Sullivan. Durante was promptly sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

Durante and Daniel Newell are accused in the death of Sullivan, who was found dead in a home near North 7th and Bijou Streets in April 2016.

The conviction and sentencing comes on what would have been Sullivan’s 30th birthday.