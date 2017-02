Mundi Ross is a force of nature.

Her many jobs couldn’t possibly fit on a business card.

“I’m just gonna continue to have fun, create culture, and do rad things,” said Ross.

She publishes Colorado Collective, a magazine celebrating makers and creators in Southern Colorado. She handles the marketing for Garden of the Gods Gourmet, Till, and The Pinery at the Hill. She just launched the Girl Crush Social Club.

“It’s just opportunity for us to come together and create peer-to-peer mentorships and inspire one another,” said Ross.

And she’s a mother to an equally busy little boy!

“Hey baby, can you use your quiet voice because mom is talking on the camera,” Ross said to 2-year-old Walker during her FOX21 interview without missing a beat.

Her latest endeavor is a COCO Crafted, which is moving in to the former Mountain Fold Books space in the newly revitalized southern tip of Downtown Colorado

Springs.

“My vision for COCO Crafted is to create a space for all ages and all levels to come together and create beautiful things,” Mundi said.

Classes will include woodworking, poetry, photography, drawing, metalsmith working and anything in between.

It’s set to open March 18th.

Ross also is planning on summer camps for kids, pop-up dinners, and the occasional dance party.

“My brother-in-law is a very talented DJ, so he’s going to come into the space, do some spinning and we’re gonna dance. We’re going to clear out all the tables and we’re just gonna dance.”

Mundi’s hope is to give back to the city that’s given so much to her.

“It’s like a love letter back to my city.”