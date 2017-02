COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s a simple piece of equipment that can hold a lot of information.

“The pollen report lets them know what’s out there, what to look out for and things like that. Times when it’s good to exercise indoors versus outdoors because the pollen can definitely affect that. Sleeping with your windows open allows that pollen to get into your home and things like that,” said Rebecca Sherman, medical assistant and lab technician and certified pollen counter for Asthma and Allergy Associates.

The first report was just released Wednesday and according to Asthma Allergy and Associates, the trees that are high in pollen right now are elm and juniper trees, but grass and weeds did not come up with any results.

“It can be one tree that’s high or it can be a bunch of different trees that make the pollen count high,” Sherman said.

A pollen count machine is used where rods are placed into a pollen collector and runs for one minute of every 10 minutes for 24 hours.

The rods are then taken out of the machine and stained to show the different types of pollen.

“There’s not really anything unusual necessarily, it is a little dryer, so that can stir up things more easily. For those people who are severely allergic, they’re going to notice if they’re particularly allergic to the juniper, they’re going to notice that even though there wasn’t that much elm,” Sherman said.

The pollen count machine will catch any airborne pollen such as pollen from trees, grass and weeds.

The pollen count season typically goes from mid-February until the end of October, but it can sometimes be year-long.