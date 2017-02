COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who shot and injured another man in southern Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at a home on Bristol Avenue, which is in the Stratton Meadows neighborhood. The victim ran to an address a few blocks away to get help. Officers found several people at the scene of the shooting, but determined the suspect had run away immediately after firing the shots.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his abdomen.

Police said they have identified the suspect and are preparing charges against him. He hasn’t been located or arrested, but police said he’s not considered a danger to the community.