COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We’re getting a firsthand look at the master plan set to replace the old Colorado Crossings development in north Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Crossing is a multi-use development that stopped construction in 2008 after the initial developer went bankrupt. Since then, it has become a vacant lot.

Westside Investment Partners bought the land in 2015 for just over $22 million and have big plans.

“Everybody that lives in north Colorado Springs has looked at this as somewhat of an albatross the last 8 years,” said Otis Moore, the principal with Westside Investment Partners.

The new developer has already begun the process of revamping, something they say will help with the identity of north Colorado Springs.

“It’s been sitting out there for a long time and there’s been some road rash and so we feel like turning that around and getting something going in this corridor of north Colorado Springs is going to benefit tremendously from an intangible perspective,” said Moore.

The master plan includes building off the current office building. A VIP movie theater, retail shopping and trendy restaurants are also in the works.

“We want to have upscale retailers that have unique offerings,” said Moore. “That doesn’t necessarily translate to big ticket items but we want to have unique offerings for the corridor.”

That also includes adding the Field of Dreams, a 50 plus-acre sports complex with 8 baseball diamonds and three soccer fields.

“We’re going to be bringing this critical need to that part of town which helps the whole community because it’s going to alleviate the pressure at some of our other facilities,” said Craig Ochs, the executive director of the Scott Hall foundation.

Between Victory Ridge and the Field of Dreams, both groups say it’s a chance for the city to have a destination feel that’s unique.

“It’s going to bring tremendous economic prosperity but at the same time it’s something that we can kind of point to that other communities like Denver don’t really have,” said Ochs.

The Field of Dreams plans to break ground this fall and developers with Victory Ridge say the entire project will be complete within 5 to 7 years.