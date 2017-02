U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force rifle team has been selected as one of 8 qualifying teams to compete in the national championships happening on March 10 and March 11.

“Competing in the 2017 NCAA National Championships will be a great way to wrap up our strongest season to date,” said head coach Launi Meili. “This year we set two new team records, both scores over the 4700 mark, with the last being at the NCAA qualifier.”

The selected teams and 8 individuals will compete in the small bore on March 10. The air rifle championships are on March 11 at Ohio State University in Columbus.

The 8 teams qualifying teams are as follows (listed in current national ranking):

West Virginia TCU Murray State Air Force Alaska Kentucky Ohio State Nebraska

With this year’s selection, the rifle team will make its fourth trip to the NCAAs under Coach Meili. The Air Force went as a team in 2013, 2015 and 2016. In 2014, the Falcons had one individual qualifier.

The Air Force NCAA qualifying team members are senior Ryan Jacobs, sophomores Spencer Cap, Anna Weilbacher, Nick Learn and freshman Logan Ogden.

“We can’t control what any other team or shooters do at the nationals, we just have to continue to focus on the competition and shot plan that worked to get us there and excel when it counts, said Meili.