COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who stole a truck from a Colorado Springs resident used the victim’s own gun to fire a shot while speeding away Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 5:25 a.m., a man stole a pickup truck from a home on Del Ray Drive. While on the phone with police, the victim followed the suspect, pulled up next to the truck, and told the suspect to pull over. The suspect then fired a round from a gun that had been in the truck’s glove compartment, according to police. At that point, the victim stopped following his truck.

Then, around 5:50 a.m., the truck crashed into several cars and a trailer on Misty Drive, about two miles away from the victim’s home.

When officers arrived, they recovered the truck, but could not find the suspect or the gun.

The truck was returned to its owner.

There’s no word on whether this incident was related to an incident earlier Tuesday morning in which two people crashed a stolen car in the area of Palmer Park Boulevard and North Union Boulevard.