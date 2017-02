COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Downtown Colorado Springs will soon be a more bicycle-friendly destination. It’s all part of the next round of projects in the city’s voter approved 2-C construction projects.

The public is invited to attend an information session regarding upcoming roadway projects downtown. Crews will be doing quite a bit of paving which gives the city creative license to do something different..

They will be using some of the current parking spaces and unused asphalt to provide about a mile of bicycles lanes. Not only will this free up sidewalk space for pedestrians making it safer, but could also provide an economic boost for casual bike outings with downtown as the destination.

“Downtown is an active place and it’s a place that people really want to bike to,” Kathleen Krager, the Division Manager for Traffic Engineering for City of Colorado Springs said. “Downtown you have people who both commute to their jobs on bicycles and people want to come down to downtown just for fun and want to do it as a bike trip.”

The roadway project will eventually connect the downtown to the Legacy loop which is a 10 mile trail along the perimeter of the downtown.

The meeting will be tomorrow from 5:30pm to 7:30 pm at Studio Bee at the Pikes Peak Center located at 190 S. Cascade Avenue.

The effected roads include: Cascade Ave from Colorado to Platte, Pikes Peak Ave from Cascade to Shooks Run Trailhead, Weber St from Southern Dead End/Lowell development to Pikes Peak Ave, Rio Grande St from Sierra Madre to Wahsatch and Cucharras St from Nevada to the Eastern Dead End.