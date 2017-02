COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are working to identify a suspect who ran away after crashing a stolen vehicle.

Colorado Springs Police says an officer became aware of the stolen vehicle around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday morning at a 7 Eleven on E. Fountain Blvd. and S. Union Blvd.

Two people took off inside the vehicle, eventually crashing near Palmer Park Blvd. and N. Union Blvd. Both suspects then took off running.

Police took one of the suspects in custody. They called off a K-9 search for the second suspect, but are still working on finding out their identity.