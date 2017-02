COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Penrose St. Francis Health Services has been named one of America’s 50 best hospitals, according to heallth care company Healthgrades.

The hospital has won the award for 10 consecutive years now, making them one of only 6 hospitals in the nation with that title.

They’re also the only hospital in Colorado to be recognized.

According to Healthgrades, from 2013 to 2015, patients treated in hospitals who have won this award on average have more than a 26 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated at hospitals who have not won this award.

“Keeping a focus on quality, it is day to day. It’s taking what we do well and constantly asking how can we do it better? Our board at Penrose St. Francis asks us every single board meeting, ‘What are we doing with quality? How can we improve?'”

The 50 hospitals who hold the title are distinguished for overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of care.