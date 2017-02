COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado’s Democratic governor is refusing to rule out a presidential run in 2020.

Governor John Hickenlooper was re-elected in 2014 but he’s limited to only two terms.

Hickenlooper told CNN’s Erin Burnett Monday he’s not focused on 2020 yet, but says there are concerns.

“How do we make sure we keep our focus to move the country forward, and figure out where are those lines that should not be crossed?” he said.

Hickenlooper met with Hillary Clinton last year during her search for a running mate before she ultimately decided on Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia.