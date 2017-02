FORT CARSON, Colo. — Field training exercises will be conducted from February 21 to March 24 in Fort Carson’s training area.

The exercises, conducted by soldiers and leaders with the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Inf. Div., are meant to prepare them for future deployments.

Increased dust and noise levels as well as heavy traffic in the area can be expected during this time.

Field training includes day and night live-fire exercises incorporating Strykers, artillery, aerial gunnery and other heavy weapons.

Noise complains during this time should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at 719-526-9849.