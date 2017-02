FALCON, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying the man who tried to steal a BB gun from a Walmart earlier this month.

Deputies said it happened just before 3 p.m. February 10 at the store on Meridian Market View. The suspect took a BB pistol, hid it in his waistband, and tried to leave. When a loss prevention officer confronted him, he dropped the BB gun and ran away.

Deputies said the suspect left in a white Ford Explorer with Texas license plates. He is described as a white man in his early to mid 20s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds, with blonde hair. He was wearing a gray baseball cap, a gray hoodie, and gray jeans.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to email Deputy Knutson at JenniferKnutson@elpasoco.com .