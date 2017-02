COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officials are investigating after a structure fire in northeast Colorado Springs Monday.

Crews responded to the area of 5045 Sapphire Drive near Austin Bluffs Parkway just after 6:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the structure fire was contained to two outbuildings behind a residential home.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Fire investigators are working to find out what caused the fire.

