Marijuana meets matrimony at Cannabis Wedding Expo

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Cannabis Wedding Expo – the first of its kind – happened over the weekend in Littleton.

On Sunday, the expo showed people the possibilities of marrying marijuana and matrimony.

Booths were set up, showing off a lot of different ways that you can incorporate cannabis into weddings – from just having hair and makeup artists who are cannabis-friendly to full bartending services and special edible chefs.

The Cannabis Wedding Expo will hit Portland, Oregon next in March then San Francisco in April.