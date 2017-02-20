Marijuana meets matrimony at Cannabis Wedding Expo By Alexa Mae Asperin Published: February 20, 2017, 5:37 pm Updated: February 20, 2017, 5:37 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) LITTLETON, Colo. — The Cannabis Wedding Expo – the first of its kind – happened over the weekend in Littleton. On Sunday, the expo showed people the possibilities of marrying marijuana and matrimony. Booths were set up, showing off a lot of different ways that you can incorporate cannabis into weddings – from just having hair and makeup artists who are cannabis-friendly to full bartending services and special edible chefs. The Cannabis Wedding Expo will hit Portland, Oregon next in March then San Francisco in April. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related Posts Kids explore big rigs at 7th annual Touch-A-Truck event Colorado tops $1 billion in legal marijuana sales Weddings have been added to Taco Bell’s menu Weekend Scene: 1/7 Advertisement