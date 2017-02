Millennials are turning to social media to find their new homes.

It’s as simple as logging into Snapchat and seeing apartments on the app.

It’s called Snaplistings – and agents use Snapchat to share views and tours of homes or apartments.

All interested buyers or renters have to do is send a chat to the agent on Snapchat and from there they’ll get additional information and can even schedule a showing.

Felipe Ros used Snaplistings in New York City and he says he’d do it again.

“I feel like I had the same experience as if I went and visited a place but I had the convenience factor of being able to do this at any time of the day,” Ros said.

Snaplistings is based in New York City, but occasionally takes its followers to other cities such as Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles.