BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are working to contain the Rabbit Mountain Fire in Boulder County.

There are currently 9 fire agencies responding to the fire which officials say is believed to be around 50 acres at this time.

Officials say 3 outbuildings have been destroyed.

The fire is estimated at 40 percent containment as of Monday night.

A total 75 homes outside Lyons received a reverse notification to evacuate Monday.

Residents living south of Rabbit Mountain Road are allowed to return home after 9 p.m. Monday. Large animals will also be permitted.

This story is developing.